There was an impression of a blank page at Stéphane Rolland, who was inspired by the circle for a pristine collection where white dominated. Backstage, the couturier said he’d wanted to cleave away distractions to concentrate on cuts. From there, curves were everywhere, from the shapes of coats inspired by the traditional Arabic bisht cloak, to an asymmetric dress with one side draping into a pant leg, to circular cutouts that flashed skin at the cleavage, or more unusually bared a hip. A half-moon bag spotted with a daywear suit teased the launch of Rolland’s leather goods line slated for July.

WWD Critique: Serene, immaculate elegance was where Rolland came out strongest. Voluminous embellishments made his discourse on purity stutter.