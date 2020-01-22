Zuhair Murad Couture Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

Zuhair Murad set his sights on Ancient Egypt and borrowed the period’s symbols, applying them with sequins to a lineup of body-hugging ballgowns. A falcon stretched across the chest, or lower down, with the wingtips pointing to each hip. For modernity, there were jumpsuits as well as a jacket-and-shorts combo, with elaborate motifs in sequins. It was no-holds-barred in the gold department. Backstage before the show, Murad lifted the skirt of a princess dress crafted in a luxurious gold jacquard, covered in Egyptian symbols of all shapes and sizes.

WWD Critique: Ancient Egypt can be treacherous territory when it comes to fashion, with many designers mining it with mixed results. But Murad turned up the volume just the right amount. Solid gold for his devotees who, judging by the audience, love the stuff.