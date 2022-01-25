×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 25, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Sunny Jain Leaves Unilever in Corporate Shakeup After Failed GSK Bid

Fashion

Chanel Couture Spring 2022

Business

Alicia Keys Partners With Athleta on New Collection

Alexandre Vauthier Couture Spring 2022

The French designer looked to the années folles for softer gowns, but kept the edge that his red carpet clientele loves.

View Gallery 33 Photos
View Gallery 33 Photos
Alexandre Vauthier Couture Spring 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Alexandre Vauthier roared back to the runway with a collection that carried through some of the broad-shouldered, cinched suiting of his ready-to-wear collection, rendered this season in velvet, combined with plenty of sequins at play on gowns that showcased his signature glitz and glam.

Anticipating a return to IRL shows this season, Vauthier designed this collection with movement in mind. “I was really contemplative during the last 24 months. I looked at history and after a heavy moment like this there is an explosion of energy,” he said, noting he took inspiration from the art, architecture and fashion of the Roaring ’20s in Paris and Berlin.

Collection Gallery 33 Photos
Alexandre Vauthier Couture Spring 2022
Alexandre Vauthier Couture Spring 2022
Alexandre Vauthier Couture Spring 2022
View Gallery

Vauthier played with that softer silhouette and the experiment worked. Fluid, drop-waist dresses with plenty of diaphanous layers had a lightness, offset by more modern touches including his favorite Swarovski-studded slouchy boots.

To keep the collection from feeling too precious, Vauthier wanted to escape the traditional gilded Haussmanian halls of central Paris and add a New York grit. Shown against the stripped cement walls of a former fallout shelter and backed with thumping music that was capital L loud, there was little risk of that. A head-to-toe leopard look was a standout. High-necked minidresses with exaggerated puff sleeves had a harder edge and skin-tight dresses with hip cutouts made it clear he hasn’t lost his rock ‘n’ roll roots.

Alexandre Vauthier Couture Spring 2022 33 Photos
Alexandre Vauthier Couture Spring 2022
Alexandre Vauthier Couture Spring 2022
Alexandre Vauthier Couture Spring 2022
Alexandre Vauthier Couture Spring 2022
Alexandre Vauthier Couture Spring 2022
Alexandre Vauthier Couture Spring 2022
Alexandre Vauthier Couture Spring 2022
View Gallery

It was all very Vauthier. As one of the red carpet’s go-to couturiers, the collection will be on the list of his glamorous clients as awards and events return to the calendar.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad