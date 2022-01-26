×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: January 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Sunny Jain Leaves Unilever in Corporate Shake-up

Fashion

Chanel Couture Spring 2022

Business

Alicia Keys Partners With Athleta on New Collection

Rahul Mishra Couture Spring 2022

This season was all about flower power.

View Gallery 21 Photos
View Gallery 21 Photos
Rahul Mishra Couture Spring 2022 Courtesy of Rahul Mishra

While confined at home in India early in the coronavirus pandemic, Rahul Mishra began thinking of finding a creative space in the Himalaya region, where he could be surrounded by nature. That dream — festooned with flowers and alight with butterflies — started becoming reality when he purchased a small tract of land there and worked up a 3D house rendering.

A mood board bloomed with flowers from his fantasy wild garden. The natural setting of this “is where you can create and the world becomes a canvas,” Mishra explained. “I got enchanted with this idea.”

Collection Gallery 21 Photos
Rahul Mishra Couture Spring 2022
Rahul Mishra Couture Spring 2022
Rahul Mishra Couture Spring 2022
View Gallery

Thus, The Enchanted became the name of his spring collection, which is a case study of flowers — individual, combined or in landscapes — from various perspectives and in different weather conditions or times of day. “I want to create moving canvas,” he said.

And Mishra did just that. One embroidered dress with voluminous sleeves has, from top down, a skyscape with swirling clouds, trees, multicolor hills and flowers. Another, with a plunging V-neck, looks to be made of large red, pink and white embroidered petals. Giant petals, in pink, white and green, make up the sleeves of a fringed pink dress.

Rahul Mishra Couture Spring 2022 21 Photos
Rahul Mishra Couture Spring 2022
Rahul Mishra Couture Spring 2022
Rahul Mishra Couture Spring 2022
Rahul Mishra Couture Spring 2022
Rahul Mishra Couture Spring 2022
Rahul Mishra Couture Spring 2022
Rahul Mishra Couture Spring 2022
View Gallery

Mishra played extensively with volumes, saying he wanted to express the silhouette of round flowers in some garments, and the wide expanse of wind and sky in others.

There’s a joyous, transporting feeling to this collection, which was captured in a film lensed in the studio next door to Mishra’s new office in Delhi. He filled it with flowers and plants, wanting to create a futuristic, “Avatar”-like feeling. Models appear almost camouflaged in this otherworldly space.

“For us, this was all about creating a bit of fantasy, those mythical creatures,” Mishra said.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad