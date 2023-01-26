×
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 26, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

June Ambrose, Puma Debut First Collection

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: De Vilmorin to Head 2023 Hyères Festival Fashion Jury

Fendi Couture Spring 2023

Bright lights and minimal decor put the focus on slender shapes and delicate craftsmanship.

Fendi Couture Spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Is it perverse to block out the grandeur of the Palais Brongniart’s central nave — with its lovely stone archways, gilded cupola and soaring glass roof — and install a clinical white oval of a room, bringing to mind the laboratory of some futuristic space station?

Perhaps. But Fendi’s workmanship is so delicate and painstaking that having bright light, the models nearly brushing the knees of those in the front row, and no busy decor competing for attention heightened appreciation for laser-cut leather, dense micro-beading, gossamer crochet, micro pleating, and intricate lace.

“Lingerie as an underpinning, and thinking about lightness,” Kim Jones, Fendi’s artistic director of haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur collections for women, summed up during a preview at the venue, showing off slender cashmere coats lined in dense embroideries and tulle columns embroidered with hand-painted flowers.

A little over two years into his tenure at the Roman house, Jones described his angle on Fendi couture as “delicate,” a foil to the many “heavy clothes” around.

“You want [the clients] to feel really good and for them to feel comfortable, I think it’s really important,” he said. “The way we live now is very different from how we used to live. I’m just thinking about modern times, modern stresses and modern problem-solving.”

His proposal? Long, body-skimming dresses with the lightness of lingerie and occasionally the suggestion of dishabille. “A sense of underwear becoming eveningwear,” he said.

With little variation in silhouette, and predominantly pale colors, this fashion show didn’t set off many sparks. The craft of couture was the star, perhaps exemplified by the metallic leather made to resemble lace or chain mail while maintaining malleability and softness.

Animal welfare has been a hot-button topic this couture week, with Schiaparelli catching flack online for the hand-sculpted, completely faux animal heads it incorporated into clothes. At Fendi, Jones has already shifted the focus of its couture business, initiated in 2016 by the late Karl Lagerfeld, from fur to fabric dresses, mostly long and lean ones.

Only two of the 39 exits Thursday incorporated small bits of fur as embellishment. Evoking more wonder were the intricate lace intarsias and the fuzzy, cobweb-delicate crochet gown made of the finest Japanese mohair.

Jones said he returns often to the Fendi archives — lately more so as the house participates in the Costume Institute’s spring 2023 exhibition about Lagerfeld at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Lightness being among the chief hallmarks of Lagerfeld’s fashions, Jones did a fine job exalting this legacy.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

