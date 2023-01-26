×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 26, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

June Ambrose, Puma Debut First Collection

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: De Vilmorin to Head 2023 Hyères Festival Fashion Jury

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

The Indian designer made a grand entrance for his first showing on the official calendar.

View Gallery 34 Photos
View Gallery 34 Photos
Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Paris got its first peek inside the mind of Gaurav Gupta, who was showing on the official calendar for the first time.

And there is a lot going on in there. “I live in a different universe. I live in a fantasy world in my mind all the time,” the designer said backstage Thursday after his last looks had hit the runway. Among the inspirations he cited were the concept of zero and infinity, volcanic erosion, snakes from the kundalini, as well as the Egyptian pyramids.

So he sent out a series of sculptural showstoppers that swirled around each model with elaborate sweeps and brushstrokes, hugging their (mostly very thin) bodies. Each look created visual interest and airy volume with architectural details — a suspended head covering here, or an explosive plume exiting the shoulder there, like exotic wings of a wholly fantastical avian.

Many of the looks played with duality, with beading on nude mesh exposing the body, yet completed with an eye cover for a dash of obscurity. As if to double down on the concept, Gupta sent out a conjoined dress with two models holding hands among the sideways swoops of infinity, a grand gesture of unity in these trying times.

His play of saturated color popped against the stark white of the Palais de Tokyo, including flowing tops and matching boot-leggings in a Marrakech blue so deep that one wanted to swim in it. A weak link was a floor-puddling stretchy silver column.

The futuristic structure belies the core for the brand, built on ancient craftsmanship of embroidery, Gupta said. The pleating and lifting are techniques that he has already perfected in his 17-year-old couture business in India and continues to build upon. He’s long been a red carpet favorite, and will continue to be for those who dare.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad