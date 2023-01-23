×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: January 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Couture Auctions Promise Bounty for Bargain Hunters

Fashion

The Paris Scene: Where to Shop, Eat and Pamper

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Alaïa is Back With a SoHo Boutique

Iris Van Herpen Couture Spring 2023

Modeled on film by divers in Europe's deepest pool, the ethereal collection had a political undercurrent.

View Gallery 6 Photos
View Gallery 6 Photos
Iris Van Herpen Couture Spring 2023 Courtesy of Iris Van Herpen

Iris Van Herpen’s otherworldly dresses, sometimes resembling undersea creatures, finally found themselves submerged — and in one of the deepest pools in Europe no less.

Opting for a filmed presentation, the Dutch designer conscripted French free diver Julie Gautier to interpret her spring haute couture collection, which transmitted a strong political message via wondrous visual poetry.

To watch Gautier writhe and sway in the depths, tangled in the long strands of red hair attached to her dress, was to witness solidarity with the struggle of women in Iran, where morality police have been enforcing strict codes around dress and behavior, prompting global outrage.

A still from Iris Van Herpen’s collection film “Carte Blanche.” Jip Mus

“Everyone should be the owner of her own beauty: If you take that away, you take someone’s voice away,” Van Herpen said over Teams from her Amsterdam studio. “It’s really a feminist approach, to show the strength of women.”

Gautier and two models with diving experience perform arresting underwater dances with Van Herpen’s printed silks and laser-cut fronds swaying around them, creating a hypnotic choreography that speaks of fortitude, resilience and invincibility. Stirring original music by composer Miranda Vukasovic heightens the emotional poignancy.

Van Herpen’s clothes have never looked more ethereal, the color and drape of dégradé silks intensified in the water. Many dresses are built up from intricately seamed bodysuits with the look of alien fossils, to which the designer attached the strands of hair or long trains that, under water, truly resemble the translucent fins of fancy goldfish.

Iris Van Herpen shot her haute couture film in Europe’s deepest diving pool. Jip Mus

In July 2021, Van Herpen tested the limits of her delicate couture craftsmanship by having her finale gown worn by an elite skydiver endure a headfirst, 300-kilometer-per-hour fall to earth.

The designer marveled that her spring dresses withstood one week of submerged filming, her seamstresses often right there in the pool with Gautier and the models. “They needed a little bit of fixing afterward, but I was quite surprised by how well they held up,” she said.

Van Herpen will host a showroom in Paris this week to show her clients how they can wear her creations on dry land.

The designer has used glass, silicone, rubber, metal lace, iron filings, blended steel and resin in her creations, but it was her first time employing hair, both real and artificial.

In a curious case of serendipity, the Musée des Arts Décoratifs just revealed a spring exhibition devoted to hair and body hair. It runs from April 5 until Sept. 17.

Van Herpen will pick up the strand on Nov. 29, when a retrospective devoted to her designs opens in the same Paris museum.

Iris Van Herpen captured her spring 2023 haute couture collection underwater. Jip Mus
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Iris Van Herpen Submerged Her Spring 2023 Couture Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad