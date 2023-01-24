×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Couture Spring 2023

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Fila USA’s New President Todd Klein Talks Future Plans

Business

Capri Holdings Taps Cedric Wilmotte as CEO of Michael Kors

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

For her Paris debut, New York-based designer Lu Chen imagined being trapped in the 4-by-5 frame of social media, and explored the possibilities within.

View Gallery 33 Photos
View Gallery 33 Photos
Lüchen Paris Couture Spring 2023 Courtesy of Lüchen Paris

For her Paris debut, New York-based designer Lu Chen explored her feelings about the industry and her relationship to technology — social media in particular.

“I’m always cropping in 4-by-5 [ratios] but I can find so many possibilities within that frame,” she explained after the show, acknowledging the inescapable tech-enabled mores of the modern world.

And certainly, with the rise of AI as a creative force in its own right, fashion design will only become increasingly enmeshed in it.

The lineup, which she described as demi-couture, was cathartic and explored feelings of isolation and detachment, influenced by Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner.“ It also led her to parade her clothes quite far from the audience.

Despite this, Chen’s knack for construction and sharp tailoring skills came across in a voluminous peacoat, overlaid with matching chiffon; or a bustier dress that looked like a garment turned inside out and stitched into place.

Elsewhere, patterns of dots that formed anatomical outlines based on the heatmaps used for 3D capture had her commenting that “sometimes you see the dots before you see the body.” Likewise, the 3D-printed sleeve of some dresses forced the arm into place across the chest while leaving the impression of a protective gesture, epitomizing Chen’s contradictory feelings of welcoming technology while feeling trapped by it.

Off the back of this show, the brand formed in 2017 by Chen and fellow Parsons graduate Hui Huang is looking for new factories and workspaces in Europe, a region the designer feels would allow her to find “a more accurate definition to the work and better context for make [them] come out.”

Collection Gallery 33 Photos
Lüchen Paris Couture Spring 2023
Lüchen Paris Couture Spring 2023
Lüchen Paris Couture Spring 2023
View Gallery

With knits and shirting that could easily be industrialized well represented in Lùchen’s demi-couture offering, reducing the distance to both Italy’s knitwear and Paris’s couture scene is a logical next step.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lùchen Demi-Couture Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad