Miss Sohee Couture Spring 2023

Sohee Park made her Paris Couture Week debut in a storied venue.

Miss Sohee Couture Spring 2023 Courtesy of Miss Sohee

For her first show at Paris Couture Week, Sohee Park picked a venue with a storied history: the grand ballroom at the Westin Paris-Vendôme, where Yves Saint Laurent used to present his collections, back when it was still known as the Inter-Continental.

It was a bold way to introduce her Miss Sohee brand, which launched in 2020 and last year showed in Milan with the support of Dolce & Gabbana. “I’ve always wanted to show in Paris,” the South Korean designer said backstage. “It’s a very meaningful moment.”

Her spring lineup was inspired by the change of seasons, with lavish embroideries of birds, insects and flowers splashed across a fuchsia bustier gown with jet-bead fringe dripping from the bust; an eau de nil floor-length coat with oversized shoulders, and several spectacular satin cape coats.

Those showstoppers typically take her 12-person team, based in north London, four months to complete, but Park said it was worth the effort. Last year, U.S. model Taylor Hill wore one of her designs to the Met Ball, and she’s dressed celebrities including Cardi B, Gemma Chan and Lisa Manobal from Blackpink.

It’s easy to see why they gravitate to her designs. A dramatic shoulder ruffle on a liquid purple gown was perfect for posing on the red carpet, while her dip-waisted column skirts, paired with a crop top or an embroidered nude mesh top, offer a fresh take on couture for Gen Z stars like Noah Cyrus, who attended the show.

A Central Saint Martins graduate, Park likes to work with silk taffeta in brilliant jewel tones, though a couple of all-black looks suggested she would excel with edgier fare. The designer has set her sights on the celebrity holy grail. “I would love to dress Beyoncé because we haven’t had a moment together yet,” she said.

