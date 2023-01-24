×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Couture Spring 2023

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Fila USA’s New President Todd Klein Talks Future Plans

Business

Capri Holdings Taps Cedric Wilmotte as CEO of Michael Kors

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

The couturier imagined a woman returning home after a beautiful day as he returned to the runway after three years.

View Gallery 35 Photos
View Gallery 35 Photos
Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023 Courtesy of Maison Rabih Kayrouz

It had been three years since Rabih Kayrouz had last put on a runway show, and for all his experience, it was a weighty moment. “I have the same stage fright as when I first started,” he admitted backstage.

The occasion had felt even more momentous by the fact that it had been 13 years since his first-ever show.

But none of that was transmitted in his spring show, where models strolled through a Parisian mansion, wandering over to a window to peer outside or coming back for the finale with glasses of Champagne in hand — one for her, one for a lucky guest.

“I imagine [the woman I design for] going home after a very beautiful evening — or a very beautiful day, full of love, of joy, of her expressed passion,” he explained after the show.

The pandemic had triggered the desire to have “clothes that cover up, that protect and that you can throw off when you get home,” leading to capes and sweeping windbreakers but also to the idea of being wrapped up in a jacket, bundled into a coat or draped in a dress.

All these were on offer, deceptively simple looking, impeccably turned out and intriguing in their construction. Take those draped dresses and coats: looking in the folds showed how they were structured to keep their shape always, but that didn’t dispel the charm of the garment.

The idea that “haute couture is not a style or a situation but a craft” that can be expressed in anything from a crimson high-neck column dress to a cashmere baklava is one that bears repeating — once more, with feeling.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad