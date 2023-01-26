×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 26, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

June Ambrose, Puma Debut First Collection

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: De Vilmorin to Head 2023 Hyères Festival Fashion Jury

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

The 2022 ANDAM Special Prize winner confronted — and conquered — his fears in couture form for his Paris debut.

View Gallery 21 Photos
View Gallery 21 Photos
Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023 Aitor Rosas Suñe/WWD

This time last year, London-based designer Robert Wun had no idea he was going to make his debut in Paris, let alone as a guest on the official couture schedule. Just six months ago, he was polishing his ANDAM Special Prize trophy like the proverbial fairy tale lamp, joking about manifesting a show.

So when he got word of his inclusion in the couture calendar, all his emotions of the past few years came bubbling up. Top of mind was “what couture means, something so passionate that ateliers would use gloves for fear of damaging and ruining [garments],” he said backstage after the show.

Wun said he’d not felt like a ready-to-wear designer in the past couple of years, ever since his eight-year-old brand pivoted to a bespoke business during the pandemic, which saw his designs on the likes of Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Cardi B and Naomi Campbell for the first day of London Fashion Week last September.

Despite its title of “Fear,” the collection was about Wun confronting his, including any accident that could happen in a studio and “turning [them] into beauty,” wine spills, rain stains, broken heels and all.

From the relative simplicity of a finely draped black and green gown and a tailored jacket — albeit with coattails and sleeves looping back to the shoulder — to dramatic opera coats tufted with feathers, it was easy to see why performers would reach for his work, but from the looks of his front row, why couture clients also did.  

Up close, his designs also showed Wun’s range in terms of fabrications and finish, ranging from traditional beading and embroidery, used to depict gashes or plumes of smoke, to burning and hand-coating silks to modify their look and feel. It spoke of range and precision.

It’s said that one should be careful about their wishes but in Wun’s case, there had been nothing be afraid of.

Collection Gallery 21 Photos
Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023
Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023
Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023
View Gallery

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Robert Wun Couture Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad