Amanda Wakeley RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

The designer was prepping for her Verbier ski trip, but her mind was already in Havana, Cuba, from where she grabbed inspiration for her spring 2020 collection. Wakeley looked to the city’s architecture and landscape, using oranges as bright pops of color and palm leaf prints on what she described as “easy, breezy” dresses in satin.

She contrasted these voluminous maxi dresses with tailored pieces, such as a woven vest that mimicked the texture of a straw hat. Wakeley carried the weaving motif through the collection, such as a blue ribbon crisscrossing down the arms of a white dress, and looping through the lapels of an orange and blue woven blazer. Elsewhere, evening gowns and ankle-length skirts were embellished with high-shine sequins.