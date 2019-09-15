A.W.A.K.E MODE RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

Amid the golden candelabra and incense at St. George’s Bloomsbury church, Natalia Alaverdian presented a cohesive and wearable collection hinged on sharp asymmetric tailoring and the deconstruction of everyday wardrobe staples.

“I wanted to play the contrast between propriety and subversion, and it’s all very subtle,” the designer said. She traded her go-to oversize shirting technique for more structured, feminine silhouettes rendered in black, white and nudes.

Highlights included tailored, waist-nipped jackets with asymmetrical pockets replicated in different fabrics such as crisp cotton and transparent rubber; monochrome tank tops and bustiers made of the bottom half of blazers; and an impeccably constructed long-sleeved dress, whose body-hugging yet monastic allure fit with the location.

Alaverdian balanced structural tops with loose, draped or pleated long skirts and deconstructed pants, often in different fabrics to heighten the contrast. Seductive options came via transparent organdy and draped, silk tops and skirts with raw hems that telegraphed a luxurious yet edgy feeling.

Alaverdian sparked her lineup with some color-blocked looks in bright coral, bubble gum pink, green and baby blue combinations. She could have gone further with the bold color, and nixed the tartan looks.