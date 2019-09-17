Bobby Abley RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

After playing with Pokemon with his fall 2019 collection, Bobby Abley visited “The Wizard of Oz,” which is often falsely credited to be the first Technicolor film, for his spring lineup.

Motifs of Dorothy Gale, Cowardly Lion, Scarecrow, the Tin Man, winged monkeys, Glinda the Good Witch and the Wicked Witch of the West were everywhere. Models got the pointy green nails of the Wicked Witch, while there was a pink basketball top with Glinda’s name on it, a floor-length jacket with brown faux fur, and silver leather biker jacket with matching cowboy chaps, with a wooden red heart necklace. The colors red and green represented Dorothy’s Ruby slippers and the Emerald City.

Abley’s interpretation of the Hollywood classic was literal and fun-spirited. He closed the show with a rainbow ostrich feather mini dress, staying true to his inclusive attitude, while paying tribute to the best-known song from the movie “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”