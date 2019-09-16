Deborah Lyons RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

Deborah Lyons tightened up — and toned down — to deliver a strong collection of sophisticated silhouettes. She swapped out embellishments that adorned her past seasons for bright and bold colors that help accentuate her tailored pieces.

“I looked at the colors of the sunset and how that changes the landscape,” she said. This was reflected in an orange and sky blue tweed skirt and a lime green, orange and yellow striped dress.

Lyons included some of her signature styles, such as matching sets and tailored blazers, which she upgraded for the season, including an all-black suit with puff shoulders and a tartan green suit with pleated cuffs and wide-leg trousers — a new silhouette for the brand.

Monochromatic looks made up most of the collection, which Lyons decorated with ruffled hems and folded, origami-like sleeves. The collection reflected the designer’s strength in tailoring and a new direction for the brand that felt fresh.