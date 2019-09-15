Emilia Wickstead RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

Emilia Wickstead drew inspiration from the four characters of the “Little Women” films for her not-so-little women, who instead exuded power, grace and femininity.

The designer immersed herself in the four sisters’ everyday lives and modernized quintessential costume elements such as gloves and bibs, which were transformed into oversize collars or sequin layers over light organza shirts and dresses.

“I was inspired by all the different eras coming together, such as romantic elements of the Seventies, tapered Nineties silhouettes and using organza to play on that freedom of Jo’s personality,” she said.

Just like the differing personalities of the “Little Women,” the pieces in her collection embodied different characters of their own. Soft, sweet pastel hues colored her tailored men’s wear inspired pieces, such as a pale yellow suit-style jumpsuit. Ankle-length dresses were softly pleated, while structured floor-sweeping gowns held tight to their A-line shapes.

Wickstead played deftly with detail and mimicked the corset shape by adding darts to the bust and cinching the waistline. True to form, there was a neckline for every occasion, such as a high turtleneck on a floral printed green number.

While shapes began to build in size, with her final looks serving some serious volume, a standout piece was a figure-hugging tailored black dress with a cutout to the front and paired with a matching black hat and bright yellow shoulder-length gloves.