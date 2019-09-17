GOAT RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

Jane Lewis has built a solid business on Sixties-inspired silhouettes, neat tailoring, day-to-evening and occasion dressing, and for spring she enriched her signature designs with bows, statement necklines, cutouts, ribbon-tie backs and little flourishes of fabric.

Lewis said she wanted to focus on the structure and framework of her designs: Her signature A-line dresses were simple and elegant, with a ripple of fabric at the wrist; a flat, Jackie Kennedy-style bow pinned to one shoulder, or a gently scalloped hem. Trapeze coats came with pointy collars and gently flared sleeves.

She worked tweed into those same A-line shapes, and into belted coats or pencil skirt suits in offbeat colors such as chocolate chip mint. Flared, cropped trousers paired with matching tops had a “2001: A Space Odyssey” feel.

Fluidity came in the form of a chiffon midi-dress shot through with gold Lurex threads, and a belted silk one printed with blooming art nouveau flowers.