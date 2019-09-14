Halpern RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

It’s no secret that Michael Halpern loves all things sparkly. He built his label by offering a new, unapologetically glamorous approach to evening wear with striking flared sequined jumpsuits and body-hugging dresses.

For spring 2020 he continued to operate in the same world, reveling in all things glamorous and grandiose: His show was held in a ballroom near Buckingham Palace that came complete with painted ceilings and two giant chandeliers on the runway.

The clothes measured up to the setting, starting with the printed blazer dress that opened the show and featured a dramatic cape at the back and see-through sequins that created a liquid effect. There was a gold leather pant suit; metallic minidresses, and dramatic draped gowns, drawing inspiration from Barbra Streisand in “Funny Girl.”

Halpern is right to stay true to his brand’s DNA and to keep piling on the sequins, but he is also not one to stand still. He continued to experiment with new silhouettes and fabrications, exploring maximalism beyond embellishment, with exaggerated proportions, drapes and a bigger focus on tailoring.

Among the standouts were a printed gown with a dramatic draped back — a nod to the patterns in the Ziegfeld Follies theater in New York — and a burnout lamé balloon dress, worn with leopard-print tights and referencing the way the women in “Funny Girl” would have to rework their worn-out costumes.

“We love glamour, we love all things loud and playing with colors that might not work so well together. But it was a nice time to take it back a little bit and play with silhouette and fabrication without having to be so bustier-focused or flare-focused,” said the designer.