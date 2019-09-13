China’s second-largest e-commerce player JD.com picked the right brand with the right help this season. It has a three-year partnership with the British Fashion Council and is committed to bringing Chinese brands to showcase their collections in London.

Hazzys is a Korean brand owned by LF Fashion, the fashion arm of conglomerate LG Group. It has a licensing deal with Chinese apparel giant Saint Angelo, and operates more than 400 stores across the country. Hence, guests at the show were mostly Chinese.

Curated by Fashion Fringe winner Haizhen Wang, the collection was quintessentially British. After all, it’s named after a Cambridge rowing club. A classic beige trench coat opened the show, while a couple of deconstructed versions closed it. In between were thoughtful wardrobe stables with subtle twists that painted a vivid picture of various walks of London life. You could clearly divine the archetypes – bankers, skaters, artists, students and fashionistas – thanks to diverse and clever casting.

The brand also debuted a complex new print featuring the HAZ logo, designed by Wang. It added a layer of identity to the brand that sets it apart from the likes of Aquascutum, Burberry or Daks.