House of Holland RTW Spring 2020

If Henry Holland had concerns about the global political situation the past season, for spring 2020 he looked for a solution to shoo away the scares. “This collection is called ‘Dance the Pain Away’ because I feel that at this point, it’s the only thing left to do,” said the designer, who is known for his fun approach to fashion.

To set his rebellious tempo, he channeled a mix of Seventies disco glamour and Nineties rave aesthetics into an energetic and commercially savvy collection. Standout looks came in an animalier pattern of shaded combinations of colors, including violet with acid green and red blended with bright orange and yellow. These appeared on loose sweatshirts and matching pants, minidresses, midiskirts hemmed with lace inserts and second-skin rush vests, which were overlaid by organza boxy shirts in bright neon lime, pastel pink and cobalt blue.

Denim looks with paracord weave details and Lurex minidresses punctuated the print theme, enhancing the Nineties feeling, while the disco vibe was in full charge in tailored purple silk blazers with contrasting satin lapels and an oversize, puffed one-shoulder moiré minidress. To add movement, Holland worked satin into maxi and micro dresses for a fluid and loose effect, while a bouncy touch was offered via polka-dot-beaded embellishments dripping from oversize sweatshirts, shorts and dresses.

Styled with mid-heeled sandals and neon sneakers, the collection felt fresh, young and easy to approach. The addition of bold, glittery eye shadows and the “All for Us” song marking the finale undeniably referenced another inspiration shaping the fashion season so far: HBO’s hit series “Euphoria.”

“I’m a mega fan. I was desperate to incorporate that in some way,” said Holland, praising the show for its aesthetics and for being “so reflective of the way our generation is feeling.”

The designer closed the show by presenting the efforts of the brand’s partnership with Chinese sportswear label Xtep, as he sent down the circular catwalk an activewear lineup reworking House of Holland signature bright prints in tech and functional lightweight nylon pieces and neon footwear.