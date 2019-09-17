Julien Macdonald RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

For spring 2020, Julien Macdonald did what he does best and that is to create clothes that show a lot of leg and skin. All about the sex appeal, the collection started off with a crocheted, barely there dress complete with a leather waistband.

Sparkly black and silver cocktail dresses shimmered and slinked their way down the runway. He added some spring colors such as mint green, ice blue and lilac and played with fringed details. Fringing brushed up against the legs of some models, while others accented sleeves and the tops of dresses.

Also for the spring season, he delivered some swimwear pieces that were cut high up the leg and left little to the imagination. While the silhouettes seemed flattering, selling sex eventually gets tiring.