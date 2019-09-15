Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Margaret Howell’s consistent comfortable design and fuss-free attitude has won her a global audience. The brand is particularly popular with the Japanese, as it’s its largest market and Japanese nationals made up a large portion of the audience.

What the brand is selling is essentially the idea of British intellects: women with their loose shirts, paired with high-waisted trousers and leather belt, or dungarees with a knitted top and leather sandals. Men wore loosely fitted blazers or color-coordinated ensembles.

This season, skirts, blazers, cardigans and pleated dresses came in pastel yellow, salmon pink, pistachio, pine green and fern green, all matched with black beanies and leather sandals. It was another collection of pleasing and timeless wardrobe staples.