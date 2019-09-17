  View Gallery — 11   Photos

Olivia Rubin’s spring show was a rainbow-colored treat. “Welcome to my ice cream parlour,” the show notes declared, and the venue had been painted in cotton candy colors to match the clothes.

Rubin is prized for her highly Instagrammable and easy-to-wear pieces, which this season included a striped and sparkly relaxed cardigan, and a pastel-hued dress with an organza overlay.

She mixed in Seventies styles with puff sleeves and ruffled hems, floral patterned shift dresses and sparkly polka-dotted looks. A sequined, candy-colored dress is surely coming to a phone screen near you soon.

Olivia Rubin RTW Spring 2020

