Osman RTW Spring 2020

Osman Yousefzada sent out a lineup of sculptural volumes during the salon show that unfurled at Carlton House Terrace, with its neoclassical interiors, imposing oil portraits, and Georgian-era mint green walls. The collection was modest, elegant — and signature Osman — with lots of pouf sleeves, ruffles, statement shoulders and interesting fabrics and textures.

Yousefzada said he wanted the clothes to work for day and for night and to be wearable and easy, despite the dramatic volumes.

He worked a delicate blue Wedgwood pattern onto a skinny minidress with puffed, curving sleeves so long they swallowed the model’s hands. Another short dress, printed with jungle vines and flowers, had long, sculptural pouches hanging from the sleeves. They were so big they dipped past the model’s knees.

Longer dresses and capes were sheer or opaque, and pleated, gathered or draped. A white strapless gown made from plain white lace had long ruched sleeves, while a big navy tulle cape edged with ruffles covered a matching, bow-front dress.

There were prints galore: In addition to the delicate Wedgwood flowers and vines and wilder jungle patterns, Yousefzada worked a Monet water lily-style print onto a long, dark blue textured dress and a matching tailored jacket with an obi-style belt.