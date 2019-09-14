Paula Knorr RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Paula Knorr knows who her audience is, and that’s the woman who prefers figure-hugging dresses, a silhouette that she has stuck with for the past few seasons. That same woman likes glitz, glamour and shine such as her ruched asymmetric dresses – to show a bit of leg – which were densely covered in sequins. Knorr is also known to be fond of draping, and this was seen again on one-sleeved dresses.

What she did experiment with was colors and patterns. Lamé tops, dresses and jumpsuits transitioned from tie-dye pinks, terracotta and mustard yellow and these were paired with flowy white capes that were embellished with floral-patterned sequins. There was a standout piece – an embellished square-neck black dress with a flowy skirt – a new silhouette that will hopefully take center stage next season.