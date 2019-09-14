Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Rejina Pyo is less interested in fantasy and more drawn to people’s everyday lives — “how they live, what they eat, what their interests are.”

That’s why for spring 2020, she continued to refine favorite signatures and offer clothes that easily fit into women’s — and as of next season, men’s — day-to-day, having debuted a unisex collection for the first time.

Pyo was inspired by female artists like the writer and painter Etel Adnan and translated her inspiration loosely, by channeling the same spirit of freedom and joy these women have always stood for in her new collection, which was filled with relaxed tailoring, versatile trenchcoats, jackets featuring bold draped shoulders and no-fuss mididresses or skirts.

By compiling all her greatest hits into one collection, Pyo reminded everyone why her brand has been a leader in the booming contemporary sector.

She also offered a more refined, mature take on some of her signature shapes by reworking them with muted tones and more sustainable fabrics, like crinkled linens, recycled polyester and organic cotton.

“We want to stick to what we do well — clothes for people of all ages and all nationalities. I want my clothes to last long and fit in everyone’s lives,” mused the designer backstage.