Rixo RTW Spring 2020

Designers Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey brought good vibes to the start of fashion week and transported viewers back to the heydays of the late Sixties. The venue was a reinterpretation of Woodstock, with food carts serving Buddha bowls, paisley print rugs lining the entrance and a raised platform covered with grass. Free-spirited models of all ages were lounging, playing the ukulele, dancing and meditating while incense scented the room.
And the clothes reflected all of it. There were colorful paisley-print dresses and jumpsuits in green, red and orange; flowing, floral maxidresses; and structured minidresses reminiscent of Mary Quant. Elsewhere, there were well-loved Bohemian tropes such as ombré swirls, tie-dye fades, oversize lapels and patchwork styles. While the prints were loud and decorative, no-fuss silhouettes made them easy-to-wear pieces for every day.