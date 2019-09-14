Temperley London RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Alice Temperley is all fired up, with a new chief executive on board and a more commercial approach to business. She’s making prices more accessible and looking to speak to a broader audience. As a result, her spring outing was her best in years.

All of the Temperley DNA was still there – the flowy bohemian silhouettes, a Twenties flapper mood and lots of knits and tailoring – but there was a more upbeat mood and lots of choice.

She took her cue from brightly patterned Venetian tiles and worked them into breezy silk and poplin dresses – belted, embroidered, short and long – and into jumpsuits and sheer cotton tops.

Temperley has also been putting a big focus on daywear, so she added denim to the mix: short A-line skirts and shorts with high waists. Tailoring was soft and easy. Best known for her glittering eveningwear and bridal collections, the designer said she’s keen to blur the lines between day and evening, and give her customers as many options as possible.

There were so many great pieces here – from the long cotton dresses and sweet sheer blouses in Easter egg colors to a sexy minty green gown shot through with shiny threads and reminiscent of a firefly.