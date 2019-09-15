Victoria Beckham RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Eat, drink, be merry. The big story emerging from London this season is volume, with roomy clothes that fall forgivingly around the body and allow for a mouth-watering breakfast, lunch and dinner — and drinks. So bring on the bread rolls, chocolate ganache, butter and baked camembert because the big dress is back.

Victoria Beckham was in step with so many London designers and brands for spring, and she’s clearly keen on all the bigger volumes and the freedom and practicality they bring. She talked about a new kind of sexy, with no restriction, not much skin on show, comfort — and the joy of pockets.

“When you put these dresses on you have got all of this fabric that falls around the body, and actually they are really flattering. They are comfortable at the same time. They have all got pockets as well which I think is always really nice; it just changes your attitude with your hands in your pockets,” she said.

Beckham and her team design on the basis of what she wants to wear, and what the customer wants to wear. And she should know because she engages constantly with her consumer, at her Dover Street flagship, during trunk shows, events and through her new YouTube channel.

This was a collection with wide appeal, offering up generously draped, flowing dresses with pleats, ruffles, deep V-necks and spaghetti straps in saturated shades of purple, green, mint, lemon or rust. Sleeves were long and cuffs nearly grazed the fingertips. Some of the styles looked comfortable enough to sleep in, and were reminiscent of Alber Elbaz’s breezy, jewel-toned creations at Lanvin.

Beckham elongated her skirt and trouser suits, too, loosening and lengthening pencil styles, and slashing them at the hem for movement, while widening lapels and lengthening jackets. A white tuxedo suit, worn with a lasagna ruffle blouse, was as languid as a pair of silk pajamas.

Even the designer’s signature skinny trousers grew a few inches around the hem and on the leg, all part of the new, freer silhouette that will undoubtedly have gourmets, and gourmands, around the world raising a glass, and a fork, in gratitude to Beckham.