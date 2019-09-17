YCH RTW Spring 2020

  View Gallery — 22   Photos

Commencing a partnership between the British Fashion Council and Seoul Design Foundation, women’s wear brand YCH debuted its new collection in the British capital on Tuesday.

Designed by Choon Ho Yoon, a graduate from Milan’s Istituto Marangoni, YCH featured easy-to-wear slipdresses, wasp-waist blazers, boyfriend T-shirts and cowboy hats. Everything felt accessible for the everyday fashion lover, and one item from the collection can really boost their social media engagement with their followers.

Yoon was the winner of a Korean designer survival TV program called “Sold Out” by CJ on Style Channel in 2014.

