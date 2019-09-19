Act N.1 RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

A study of constructions continued to be at the core of the Act N.1 line.

Inspired by the childhood memories connected with their Chinese and Azerbaijani origins, Luca Lin and Galib Gassanoff reworked classic silhouettes, injecting them with a new twist.

Looking at Chinese robe coats, they added volume to the sleeves of a cotton trench, which was also presented in a pretty silk version printed with motifs inspired by Far Eastern watercolors and featuring a languid, liquid effect.

Sartorial jackets were punctuated with ostrich feathers, while metallic piercings gave an underground feel to knitted styles. Sweatshirts, shirts, silk slipdresses and asymmetric, flounced tulle frocks were cut into pieces, which were mixed up, giving designs an experimental vibe. This also echoed in the brand’s bag line, including evening bucket styles crafted from metallic wire and glass beads.