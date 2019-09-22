Alanui RTW Spring 2020

- Galleries
Carlotta Oddi built her charming Alanui collection with an array of feel-good summer reference.
While a range of white cardigans and sweaters worn with sheer skirts celebrated the season’s light mood, with feather embellishments adding a soft, cloud-like effect on the pieces, the designer also took inspiration from Slim Aarons’ legendary poolside pictures. Cue the image of a swimmer rendered with intricate knitting techniques on the back of a plush cashmere cardigan, and in the terry cloth-like texture of another style layered over a knitted mini cardigan matched with coordinated cycling shorts.
The mood got tropical with a range of knitted pieces embellished with parrots, wild animal patterns and lush foliage. These were not only highly desirable, but support a good cause: a part of the proceeds from their sales will benefit associations protecting the Amazonian rainforest.