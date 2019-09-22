Alanui RTW Spring 2020

Rihanna’s go-to choreographer, @parrisgoebel talked to WWD about why creating the @SavagexFenty #NYFW show was the “fashion version of the Grammys.⁣ ⁣ Originally staged on Sept. 10 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, the show has been widely hailed as not only one of the highlights of New York Fashion Week, but a kind of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2.0.Pulled together “a month out” from the event, according to Goebel, it features performances from Halsey, Migos, DJ Khaled, A$AP Ferg, Big Sean, Fat Joe and Tierra Whack and more than 70 models and performers, including seven dancers from Goebel’s Auckland-based Royal Family Dance Crew.⁣ ⁣ “You rarely see just the catwalk. Everyone’s expressing themselves through dance, through music, through posing, through just being free. Even in the casting, Rih doesn’t just pick girls for the way they look, she picks them for their spirit and their energy. Within the cast, you will see girls that are just so un-stereotypical, but who genuinely love themselves and they love their bodies. So it’s putting that force out there for the world to see, in the hope that little girls see that on television and [think], ‘If she thinks she’s beautiful, then I know I’m beautiful as well.'”⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣ ⁣ Report: Patty Huntington . . . . . . . #wwdfashion #savagexfenty #rihanna