Alberto Biani RTW Spring 2020

To inject fresh blood into the brand founded by her father Alberto Biani, Angela Biani decided to break some established rules for spring while never forgetting the label’s elegan DNA.

For example, she designed utility shirts but she crafted them in precious printed silk. Deconstructed blouses were rendered in lightweight silk, while elegant gold lamé was worked in quotidian linen.

The overall effect was a bit eccentric, yet chic. The rich fabrications were printed with a wide variety of patterns, from more graphic tie-inspired motifs to macro leopard patterns and vibrant florals, while solids, spanning from neutrals to bold tones, calmed the print extravaganza.