Angel Chen RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

Angel Chen embraced an experimental attitude, which gave a fresh, young vibe to her spring lineup.

The Central Saint Martins graduate took inspiration from American comic book heroine Sheena, Queen of the Jungle. Cue iridescent python patterns splashed on a suit featuring a tailored jacket and shorts, as well as on a column skirt and matching bralette. The rainforest inspiration also continued with a cute, iguana-shaped bag, while the designer looked to Hawaii to find the inspiration for a textured pattern reproducing a landscape of palms and volcanos, peppered by the Angel Chen logo.

Splashes of paint in softened neon colors gave an arty look to street-savvy bleached denim pieces, including unisex jackets and slouchy pants, while lightweight nylon gave a sense of lightness to sporty styles, including anoraks and track pants with cargo pockets, but also to more unexpected designs, such as parachute-inspired tent dress punctuated by drawstrings.

With her frisky collection, Chen proved to have a distinctive voice, able to stand out in the Milanese fashion landscape.