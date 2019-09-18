Annakiki RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

Rather than experiment with new techniques, designer Anna Yang this season chose to stick with a defined story and run with it: A girl from the future travels back in time and lands in the Eighties, surrounded by mullet haircuts and sharp shoulders.

“Instead of focusing on innovation, we decided to try to create very Eighties silhouettes that would be mixed with futuristic elements and create a contrast,” the designer said backstage.

The result was definitely quirky. Inspired by music icons Madonna and Prince, shoulders were exaggerated on pleather shirtdresses with pointed collars, vibrant prom dresses and one-shoulder cocktail gowns for women; men sported boxy jackets and satin shorts. To drive the point home, there were puffball skirts, satin bows in the models’ hair and oversize gold jewelry.

The collection wasn’t just loud colors and girly shapes. A beige trenchcoat was turned into a strapless dress, a chic addition to the bright prom dresses. Tailoring was refined: A powder pink trouser suit with a nipped-in waist had discreet basque details on its front, while several short suits in neutral colors kept things fresh. Accessories returned to the current day: On-trend flat square-toed mules in an array of colors were particularly desirable, and several silver cylindric handbags nodded to the futuristic theme.

Some members of the audience whooped when Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” came on for the finale, adding to the overall feeling of fond nostalgia.