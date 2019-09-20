Anteprima RTW Spring 2020

The heat of Havana hung over this elegant collection, which rustled with raffia fringe, and long, breezy shapes, suited to hot climes.

It was one of Izumi Ogino’s strongest shows yet, more whimsical — and chic — than in the past, with palm and fern prints, raffia or cotton fringe, and lots of earthy shades such as olive, sage, burnt orange, taupe and cinnamon.

The lightweight knits were a highlight and included long, ribbed color-blocked dresses, skirts and tops spliced with sheer pleated silk; a floor-length, sleeveless taupe dress with an open knit, and others with lacy panels that took their cue from the traditional Cuban guayabera shirts.

Palm and fern prints sprouted across long halter dresses, cotton poplin skirts and trousers. An exploded fern pattern, done in cobalt on a long and fluid yellow dress, was a standout.

Ogino worked fine raffia into long, fringed shorts and crop tops, and only once did all that fringe spin out of control: A long, swooshing grass skirt may have been lots of fun to look at, but will be only for the bravest — or silliest — of influencers.