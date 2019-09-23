Aspesi RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Workwear, utility and sartorial converged into the Aspesi collection. Imagining the wardrobe of a chic urban explorer, the brand played with textures and colors to update its signature effortless look.

A camouflage motif was splashed on a chiné skirt matched with a suede shirt and a lightweight nylon jacket, while a military green, belted shirtdress was layered under a bright yellow Windbreaker.

Bringing a mannish attitude to the collection, a suit cut in a slightly loose silhouette was peppered by a plaid pattern worked in green, orange and light blue shades, while a charming arty touch was introduced with a print of tiny cloud-like black-and-white spots, which gave a lively attitude to a feminine sleeveless ruffled top tucked into a fluid silk skirt.