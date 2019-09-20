The Attico RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

The Attico Supper Club was really fun. Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio transformed a Chinese restaurant into a mysterious speakeasy, which served as the tacky-cool set for their spring presentation. A magician, actors playing the parts of restaurant guests and a harp player were some of the characters populating the set, along with models dressed in Attico’s flamboyant outfits.

Tordini explained that Ambrosio and herself started designing the collection with a woman working in an office in mind. “But while we were elaborating the theme we felt a bit restrained and constricted,” she said. “At the end, our woman is one who likes to have fun.”

If it included suits featuring bold shoulders, worked in bright tones and decorated with embellishments such as feathers, the collection was big on designs for night owls.

An allover sequined mermaid dress, trimmed with feathers, featured colorblocking in rainbow tones; an asymmetric floral frock revealed sensual cutouts, and in keeping with the location, a jacquard skirt suit was peppered with Chinese pottery-inspired motifs.

Continuing to expand their business, Tordini and Ambrosio also unveiled their first license, signed with British company Linda Farrow, which produced Attico’s first eyewear collection.

The Attico girls are proving to have that X factor, which is enabling them to progress from pretty influencers to smart entrepreneurs.