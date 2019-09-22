Bally RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

Bally invited guests to its home away from home on a set that also included fields of flowers and the outline of mountain tops, cozy wooden fireplaces and apple trees, staged by Antonio Monfreda and Patrick Kinmonth, of Kinmonth+Monfreda Studios. The collection, called “Graphic by Nature,” hinged on a color palette inspired by the natural world and on Bally’s leather craftsmanship. Case in point: the suede of a beautiful coat was hand-lacquered and degradé, showing different shades of orange — from sunrise to sunset. Other colors included stone, taupe, clay brown, orange, jade, green, indigo, blue and Bally’s classic red.

“The collection and the set are an ode to Bally’s pillars and its Swiss culture,” said chief executive officer Nicolas Girotto. The brand continues to develop its apparel collection flanking its core accessories division. “Clothes are accessories to our accessories,” he said. To be sure, the transition between categories was seamless and consistent — as it was between the women’s and men’s lines.

Pop art references, archival graphics and floral patterns appeared on easy shirts and practical pants. A male model wore a yarn-dyed, enzyme-washed bomber jacket over a 12-gauge cotton ribbed knit. Symmetrical micro-patterns on silk referenced the Bally Wing symbol.

“Timeless pieces and clean lines,” touted Girotto, pointing to a model wearing a shaved shearling vest over stretch leather pants. Long-lasting fashion is also a way for a brand to be sustainable, observed Girotto, who in July, as part of a comprehensive sustainability and social responsibility strategy, revealed Bally was launching the Peak Outlook initiative to preserve mountain environments and their communities, as reported. The first clean-up expedition targeted Mount Everest. Girotto said that the wood, plants and flowers of the set will all be sent back to the nurseries or replanted.

An archival Sixties shoe was reworked with a kitten heel, asymmetric lines and a chiseled toe. Bally’s Alexa boot was updated in suede on contrast leather. An archival B-chain pattern embellished the brand’s classic Janelle and Heimberg sneakers.

A selection of backpacks — great for both a day out in the mountains or a more urban landscape — flanked the Bally Sommet satchel with a double-top handle in embossed crocodile leather. Bally also introduced a new mountain goat logo on the Ray backpack.

It all made for a strong collection of luxury statement pieces.