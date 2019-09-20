Galleries

The three designers behind Blazé Milano have clearly found their market: The streets of Milan are filled with women wearing blazers, from simple black ones worn with heels to more relaxed linen pieces thrown over T-shirts and jeans. This season, Delfina Pinardi, Corrada Rodriguez d’Acri and Maria Sole Torlonia looked to the other side of the Atlantic to craft their spring collection, bringing Hamptons chic to the Milan streets.

Inspired by Lauren Hutton’s laid-back glamor and John Kennedy Jr.’s effortless elegance, the collection had two distinct feels: it mixed masculine staples with evening looks. On the one side, a vintage-looking double-breasted tomboy blazer with the label’s signature curved pockets, to be paired with simple linen trousers; on the other, a stunning Whistler robe in a golden hue, belted at the waist and rimmed with fringes, inspired by Japanese kimonos.

There were sequined and silk slip dresses to take Blazé’s signature blazers from day to night, wispy see-through silk shirts as well as the brand’s first denim pieces. “We were always pairing our blazers with jeans, so we figured we’d better design our own,” said Pinardi at the label’s presentation. These came in a light pink and cream washes, with the Blazé curved “Smiley” pockets on the back, as well as an acid wash denim jacket.

A fun addition to the offering was a baseball cap – “the ultimate American accessory,” said Pinardi – embossed with the words “Blazé Babe.” The brand also debuted its capsule collection in collaboration with Aerin Lauder, a line of three blazers: one in camel with natural stone buttons, another in multicolored flower print and the third a slightly oversized model in striped cotton.