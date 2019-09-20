Blumarine RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

Even with all the long, roomy and demure looks on the spring runways in New York, London and Milan, there’s always room for some sizzle, and Anna Molinari delivered just that for spring, with gold sequin mini skirts, bottom-hugging rose print underpants, and barely-there silk slip dresses edged in lace.

She can’t help it – Molinari loves froth and fuzzy knits, old Hollywood glamor, leopard spots and lots of flesh on show. Those elements were everywhere in this collection, from the long, silky showgirl dresses to the sheer, crystal-flecked overlays, rose-print pencil skirts and bright lacy mini dresses.

Was that feisty pink, ruched mini a dress or a top?

Molinari’s strongest looks were the simplest ones – a knit dress with a pleated skirt in aquamarine, a masculine trench with silvery embellishment on the collar and lapel, and a lineup of fluttery evening gowns with lush rosettes pinned to the waist.

The designer took her bow with two granddaughters in tow, and they were all wearing sweaters that said “Thank You.” Molinari had said she wanted the collection to be about grace, kindness and elegance. Next season, maybe those sweaters should read “Less is More.”