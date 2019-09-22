Boss RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Boss’ debut at Milan Fashion Week demonstrated an important thing: A show focused on highly wearable, real clothes needn’t be boring. In fact, the German brand’s runway outing was a very good one, with effortless elegance conveyed through clean, modern, urban clothes.

Ingo Wilts, Boss chief brand officer responsible for creative management, updated the label’s sartorial aesthetic with a fresh twist, offering plenty of options for sophisticated men and women who can appreciate quiet chic and the power of simplicity.

Wilts, who lived in New York for a while, said that morning walks around the Hudson Yards shopping complex facing the river inspired the color palette of the collection. “I saw the reflection of the buildings against it and a lot of light, the clouds, the [sky’s] blue and this was really inspiring to make a collection which is based on blue and injected also with pastels,” he said, during an interview a few days ahead of the show.

Various shades of blue came together on a color-blocked trench coat, while a slightly baggy leather blazer was paired with a crochet column skirt embellished with nautical stripes, which also appeared on a men’s boat neck sweater matched to leather pants.

Blue tones were juxtaposed with pure whites, sorbet yellow and vibrant touches of red, the latter giving a confident attitude to a minimal silk dress showing a feminine crisscross detail on the back.

Soft tailored suits, technical anoraks, as well as beautifully constructed yet uncomplicated asymmetric dresses were rendered in a variety of fabrics and colors, including the shiny, fluid silks of the closing looks, offering Boss’s minimal-chic take on eveningwear.

Even if the show might have been edited a bit to further emphasize its straightforward, clear message, this collection looked sunny and fresh.