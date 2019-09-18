Brunello Cucinelli RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

Don’t let the naturally casual looks at Brunello Cucinelli fool you. Behind the ease of a ribbed and meshed, super light tricot knit in cashmere and linen lies a sophisticated craft as each piece of the “Opera” lineup was entirely made by hand.

Cucinelli’s collection for spring was all about lightness and femininity, from the lightweight dusters made in wool gauze to the sleeveless voile tops with ruffles. Soft and fluid lines, basic prints and a color palette that ranged from sand to nudes, pinkish beiges, pastels, browns and terracotta toned down any potential over-sweetness. In fact, Cucinelli also softened masculine fabrics such as twills and gabardines in a balance of shapes and fabrics.

There was a return of the dress, but Cucinelli also proposed a selection of Bermudas with a Nineties feel — also in the softest napa, for example.

Tops with embroidered necklines and stylized flowers made with semiprecious and glass stones embroideries contributed to the luxurious feel of the collection.

While attuned to the moment, Cucinelli’s style is crystal clear, and his customers know that his wearable designs have that additional and special artisanal factor.