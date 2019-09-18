Calcaterra RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

A sense of purity and intimacy took center stage in Daniele Calcaterra’s chic spring collection. Playing with a restrained color palette of solids, including different shades of white, black, tobacco brown and red accents, the designer put the focus on textures and silhouettes.

Jackets were cut roomy and boxy, tops and skirts featured drapes creating puffy volumes and asymmetries gave a charming attitude to dresses with maxi bows on the shoulders.

Japanese traditional costumes inspired the obi belts cinched at the waist, collarless shirtdresses and silk pants with a fluid, liquid effect.

The overall monastic feeling was enlivened by eccentric touches that the designer here and there. For example, the ostrich feathers peppering a simple tunic and the white sequins embroidered on a top paired with loose pants.