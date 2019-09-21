Colville RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

Inventive and eclectic, the Colville collection really stood out from the crowd with the right balance of conceptual, studied design and coolness.

The latter definitely emanates from the three women behind the brand, Molly Molloy, Kristin Forss and Lucinda Chambers, who met at Marni during the Castiglionis’ tenure and then regrouped for this new project.

Conceived more as a personal wardrobe rather than with a merchandising strategy, the lineup juxtaposed elaborated pieces, such as upside-down dresses which are designed to be worn in many different ways, to more straightforward styles. They included a pair of covetable cargo pants in a botanical print, showing just the right volume; skirts splashed with artsy, vibrant florals, which were worn with crisp white shirts; a charming viscose dress with a lived-in effect, and playful knits in lively color blocks.

The brand’s sustainable approach was reflected in jackets crafted from recycled sails, as well as in chic dresses crafted from assemblages of vintage silk scarves.

Quirky and edgy in equal measure, the collection showcased a distinctive, personal identity.