Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2020

This collection was meant to be all about tailoring, with Scervino praising Italian craftsmanship and the nimble, experienced hands of his in-house tailors. His aim for spring was to take classic men’s wear tropes – pinstripes, gray flannel and the silk dressing gown – and make them work for day, and for a night on the town.

Cue neat leather jackets, in black or white, cinched at the waist, or with little peplums. Gray wool three-piece suits were dusted with sparkles, or studded with crystal embellishments on the cuff. There was a lovely blue palm print jacket, and a natty white one worn with bright blue silk striped trousers and a matching belted robe.

While those tailored pieces made for lovely separates, they couldn’t carry the show, which was a pileup of disjointed outfits. Some even looked as if they’d strolled in from different runways around town.

A short feathery-bottomed confection for evening shared the catwalk with a bright chartreuse hoodie cape, a lineup of glittery, strappy dresses, one with a chain mail top and ruffled tiers on the skirt. Then there was also an opaque green dress with a magnified batik style print.

It was just too much, and detracted from all that great tailoring that makes Scervino so proud.