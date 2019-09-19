Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

The journey of a sophisticated woman through nature was the theme of the Fabiana Filippi collection.

The inspiration resulted in the color palette, which combined soft earth tones with forest green and delicate rose pink, as well as in the tactile feel of the fabrics.

Continuing to evolve and expand its aesthetic rooted in discreet sophistication, the brand played this season with silhouettes, which were closer to the body, as shown in the streamlined linen suits and the chic seersucker dresses.

Putting the focus on the waist, softly constructed jackets matched with coordinated skirts and multilayered dresses mixing pleated cotton and tulle were cinched with fabric or leather belts for a feminine, polished effect.

Lacquered surfaces introduced an urban sleek feel, which created a charming contrast with the nomadic, more rustic vibe of a fringed asymmetric top worn with a matching skirt, all punctuated with jacquard blanket-inspired stripes.