Frankie Morello RTW Spring 2020

Injecting new blood into a brand, completely revamping its image and identity is not an easy task. However, last summer Damir Doma accepted the challenge and joined Italian label Frankie Morello as creative director. On Friday night, Doma unveiled his debut collection for the label, which, while demonstrating that the project is still “work in progress,” — the designer joined the brand in June — at the same time gave hints of positive things to come.

If certain lacquered textures and tattoo-like effects were not so convincing, the blurred floral prints splashed on fluid silk dresses and ribbed knitted tunics matched with flared skinny pants looked fresh and cool. Another pretty outfit included cargo pants matched with a cutout ribbed top, which telegraphed just the right dose of sensual femininity.

Doma’s passion for minimal simplicity with a twist was reflected in a lightweight V-neck frock embellished with fringes, which gave the effect of intentionally unfinished. While women’s wear featured a stronger personality, the men’s look, including softly constructed suits and treated denim separates, seemed to be still in the process of finding a clear identity. It’s not a case that Doma with honesty entitled the collection “Soul Searchers”, highlighting that he and the brand are still going through an experimental phase. Armed with great design skills he proved over the years, and the right dose of humbleness, Doma has got all it takes to succeed in this new project.