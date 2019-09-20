For Restless Sleepers RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

For spring, Francesca Ruffini Stoppani wanted to focus on one of her passions: silk scarves.

For her pretty, elegant collection, she hand-drew a range of silk foulards in different sizes, that she also used to craft her F.R.S. signature pajama sets, coming both with short- and long-sleeve tops, as well as pants or shorts.

The collection, which also included languid robe coats, handkerchief frocks and asymmetric shirtdresses, featured patchworks of different motifs, spanning from geometric graphics with a vintage feel, black-and-white tropical forest-inspired landscapes and poetic floral patters with a watercolor effects.