Giada RTW Spring 2020

Galleries

Collection

Gabriele Colangelo’s artistic bent this season turned to Auguste Rodin and Ronan Bourellec for Giada’s spring collection of languid dressed embellished with light and long pastel brushstrokes. True to his style, Colangelo worked on shapes that twist and turn around the body. He spliced jackets over carrot pants and indulged in draping and juxtaposing fabrics, such as pleated voile peeking under a long knit dress. Sharp shoulders balanced the fluidity of the looks and his play with layers.

Shown again at Milan’s historic Biblioteca Braidense in the arty district of Brera, Colangelo’s designs were graceful and sophisticated. All his staple elements were there, from the soft pastels and naturals mixed with tones of ginger and saffron to the precious wool and silk doubles, or the asymmetric cuts and details. There’s no denying that consistency pays off in honing and solidifying the image of a brand, but one could not help feeling the designer could push the envelope a little and evolve his concept.